King Of Kotha Trailer: Dalquer Salmaan’s Gangster Actioner Gives Pushpa And KGF Vibes – Check Twitter Reactions
King Of Kotha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is all set to thrill the audiences with some adrenaline pumping action. The actor who won audiences hearts as the boy-next-door in Sita Ramam, surprised his fans with his Bollywood debut Chup: Revenge of an Artist, where he played a negative role. In 2023, Dalquer is once again playing grey shade and action-packed roles. His ne avatar in the two-minute, thrity-four seconds trailer was hailed by netizens. The actor plays the underdog Raju who becomes the most feared gangster of Kotha. The promo also has a glimpse of romance. However, the swagger and high-octane action gives Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2 vibes.
NETIZENS REACT TO ‘KING OF KOTHA’ TRAILER:
Some cool shots from #KingOfKotha trailer… pic.twitter.com/OyysewiL2k
— Style & Punch (@style_punch) August 10, 2023
Sambhavam Loading 🔥
Hyped !! #KingOfKotha pic.twitter.com/CyuPIVWgH2
— Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) August 10, 2023
This Portion >>>>#KingOfKotha | @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/4CVbiltE51
— ” (@dulQerist) August 10, 2023
DQ Mass.. 🔥
The much anticipated #KOKtrailer is out now in all languages.
Watch here – https://t.co/DQREeaEr3M#KingOfKotha @dulQuer @AishuL_ @actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor #AbhilashJoshiy @NimishRavi @JxBe @shaanrahman @ActorGokul @ActorSarann @TheVinothCj @ZeeStudios_… pic.twitter.com/S4jDJoxW7m
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 10, 2023
#KOKTrailer is the ultimate example for how a trailer could be cut. Stunning visuals, Superb cut, Superb dashing @dulQuer and a brilliant track by @JxBe 🥵🔥
Let’s Bow Down to the #KingOfKotha 👑 pic.twitter.com/3210LAYWgr
— AFzal (@jacksparrowAfz) August 10, 2023
Social Media right now after @dulQuer releasing #KOKTrailer 🌋
On Repeat Mode 🥵💉
▶️ https://t.co/eNmcWRaCWA#DulquerSalmaan #KingOfKotha #KOK pic.twitter.com/7s3In5wMZy
— mr_v554 🦇 (@vishnu_554) August 10, 2023
Bow Down To The “King Of Kotha” !! 🛐
This Onam Will Be 😎🔥#DulquerSalmaan #KOKTrailer || #KingOfKothapic.twitter.com/ZKqlqVj8pu
— Abidz:) (@abidhjaz) August 10, 2023
#KOKTrailer has garnered 1M+ real time views, RAGE begins 😎🔥#KingOfKotha 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/arAZKWriRY
— Raz (@MohdRash111) August 10, 2023
This Portion in #KOKTrailer 🥵🔥@JxBe Sambhavam 🤌💉#DulquerSalmaan #KingOfKotha #KOK pic.twitter.com/K6nGhgKG8a
— mr_v554 🦇 (@vishnu_554) August 10, 2023
King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran and Anikha Surendran
