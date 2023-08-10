Home

King Of Kotha Trailer: Dalquer Salmaan's gangster action-thriller is recreating Pushpa and KGF vibes. - Check Twitter Reactions

King Of Kotha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is all set to thrill the audiences with some adrenaline pumping action. The actor who won audiences hearts as the boy-next-door in Sita Ramam, surprised his fans with his Bollywood debut Chup: Revenge of an Artist, where he played a negative role. In 2023, Dalquer is once again playing grey shade and action-packed roles. His ne avatar in the two-minute, thrity-four seconds trailer was hailed by netizens. The actor plays the underdog Raju who becomes the most feared gangster of Kotha. The promo also has a glimpse of romance. However, the swagger and high-octane action gives Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2 vibes.

NETIZENS REACT TO ‘KING OF KOTHA’ TRAILER:

#KOKTrailer is the ultimate example for how a trailer could be cut. Stunning visuals, Superb cut, Superb dashing @dulQuer and a brilliant track by @JxBe 🥵🔥 Let’s Bow Down to the #KingOfKotha 👑 pic.twitter.com/3210LAYWgr — AFzal (@jacksparrowAfz) August 10, 2023



King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran and Anikha Surendran

