King of Kotha Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Action-Thriller Hailed by Fans For its Adrenaline Rush – Check Reactions

King of Kotha Twitter Review: King of Kotha is finally in theatres as Dulquer Salmaan fans are excited about his gangster avatar. The actor known for his versatility is striking a fine balance between Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Apart from his iconic portrayal in the period romantic-drama Sita Ramam, Dulquer also made his Bollywood debut with Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He is recently receiving accolades for his Hindi web series Guns And Gulaabs where essays the role of a cop. Despite mixed reviews from critics for King of Kotha, Dulquer’s performance as Kotha Rajendran ‘Raju’ is being praised by cinephiles.

DULQUER SALMAAN AS KING OF KOTHA GETS A THUMBS-UP FROM NETIZENS:

#KingOfKothaReview 👉#DulquerSalmaan and other cast excellent performances

👉Jakes bejoy terrific background score and #Kotharaja song was❤‍🔥

👉Mass entertaining elements

👉On the another side movie is lengthy and slow paced Our rating -3.25/5#Kingofkotha #KingOfKothaFDFS pic.twitter.com/XhdZFMXcC6 — SRCINEMAS (@SRGLOBALNEWS) August 24, 2023

Very good reports after the Dubai premieres. King of Kotha going to be the industry hit it will shatter all the box office records. Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/ 5#KingOfKotha #KingOfKothaFDFS#KingofKothaReview#DulquerSalmaan#KingofKothaIndustryHitpic.twitter.com/3RhfkNRFfY — Vakugu (@vakugu) August 24, 2023

High voltage First half with Banger BGM !🔥 some scene’s are been lagged ! Predictable Gangster storyline with racy screenplay…

.

.@dulQuer ‘s Action !🥵🔥

.

Let’s see the second half… #KingOfKotha #KingofKothaReview — Karthikk.7✨ (@Karthikk_7) August 24, 2023

King Of Kotha Review :- totally Dulquer Salmaan show

First part is decent but second part and climax is fire

Mass action sequences are outstanding

Again dulquer salmaan is 🔥🔥🔥@dulQuer #KingOfKotha #DulquerSalman #kingofkothareview pic.twitter.com/CztUfJEuRR — mr. marwadi (@mrmaarwadi) August 24, 2023

King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran and Saran Shakthi in crucial roles.

