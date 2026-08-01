King: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer action-thriller eyes massive Rs 50 crore music rights deal; set to join Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King is reportedly close to sealing a Rs 50 crore music rights deal. Here's what the latest report says and why the Siddharth Anand directorial is already making headlines ahead of its release.

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Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan (PC: Instagram)

The excitement surrounding SRK’s King has been growing steadily ever since the film was announced. Bringing together Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan on the big screen for the first time, the action thriller has already become one of the most anticipated Bollywood films in production. King is set to release on December 24, 2026. While fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film, its other prospects are grabbing just as much attention. Now, the film has made headlines for another reason. According to the reports, King is close to landing one of the biggest music rights deals in recent Hindi cinema. Here’s what we know so far.

King to close Rs 50 crore music rights deal

According to Bollywood Hungama, King is currently in advanced discussions for its music rights, with the deal expected to be worth around Rs 50 crore. The report states that leading music labels, including Sony Music India, Saregama and T-Series, are competing to acquire the album. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “With Sachin – Jigar on board, King music is among the hottest properties of the year. Sony, Sare Gama and T Series are making big bids to fetch the music. Leading the race is one of the above with an offer of around Rs 50 crore.”

The source also shared, “King is setting records in non-theatrical business. It is on the verge of sealing one of the biggest deals ever for an original music album in Hindi. One must note that Ramayana is Rs 75 crore for both parts together, and King is on the verge of closing with Rs 50 crore with a single film.”

While an official announcement is still awaited, the reported figure reflects that the film’s soundtrack can be one of the major highlights of the upcoming action thriller film.

King could join Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 in this record

If the reported agreement is signed, King would register one of the biggest music rights deals for a Hindi film in recent years. Ramayana currently holds the biggest deal, with its music rights with T-Series reportedly valued at Rs 75 crore for both parts. Dhurandhar 2 is also among the biggest non-theatrical music deals in the industry with T-Series across all languages reportedly at Rs 27 crore.

Why King is already generating massive buzz?

Even before its release, King has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most awaited films of 2026. The project marks Suhana Khan’s first theatrical film alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan, making it a major attraction for audiences.

The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, known for mounting large-scale action entertainers, which has only added to expectations. The reported inclusion of Sachin-Jigar as the music composers has further increased interest, especially among music companies looking for strong soundtrack albums.

King is scheduled for theatrical release on December 24, 2026.