King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals glimpse of 100th film on his 67th birthday; release date out

Nagarjuna Akkineni has received a special birthday surprise from the makers of his milestone film. King100’s glimpse is finally out, along with its theatrical release date.

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Nagarjuna Akkineni King100 glimpse out (PC: Instagram)

Telugu actor and producer Nagarjuna Akkineni has turned his birthday into a special occasion for his fans with an update they have been waiting for. The actor’s much-awaited milestone film, previously known as King100, has finally unveiled its title glimpse, giving audiences their first proper look at what is in store. The reveal comes after months of curiosity around the project, which has been kept largely under wraps. And there is more for fans to look forward to, as the makers have also locked a release date for the film.

King100 glimpse released on Nagarjuna’s birthday

The first glimpse of King100 was released on August 29, 2026, coinciding with Nagarjuna’s 67th birthday. The film is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik, who is making his Telugu directorial debut with the project. Annapurna Studios is backing the film.

The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s voice-over, setting up a character whose journey appears to be closely linked to money, status, and identity. He speaks about the difference between people who have money and those who do not, before talking about how being called ‘The King’ becomes a powerful identity.

The visuals suggest that Nagarjuna plays a wealthy and powerful man who has come a long way from his earlier days. The glimpse also gives audiences a brief look at the actor’s stylish appearance, while keeping several details about the story under wraps.

The glimpse ends with Nagarjuna holding a young child. The identity of the child and the connection to his character remain unclear, giving fans another reason to speculate about the story.

Nagarjuna’s King100 release date announced

Along with the glimpse, the makers of King100 have confirmed the theatrical release date. King100 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, making it a Christmas release. The film is expected to have a worldwide theatrical release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annapurna Studios (@annapurnastudios)

The December release also puts Nagarjuna’s milestone film in the middle of a busy festive period, which could work in its favour at the box office. The project is particularly significant for Nagarjuna as it marks his 100th feature film. The actor has completed several decades in Telugu cinema and has remained one of the most influential names in the industry.

About King100

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s landmark 100th film King100 features a star-studded main cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Tabu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sushmitha Bhat, and Upendra, with Ashok Selvan reportedly playing the antagonist. According to IMDb, the film revolves around, “A man rises from poverty to immense wealth, transforming from being labeled a loser to being crowned The King, only to become entangled in a massive 50,000 crore financial scam.” Ra Karthik is directing King100, while Annapurna Studios is producing the film. Music for the project is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad.