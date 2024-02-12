Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer Takes You On a Battle Between The Alpha Humans and The Apes- Watch

Home

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer: A new oppressive ape ruler establishes his power and a young ape embarks on a challenging adventure that leads him to reconsider everything his leader was wrong about. Take a look at the trailer.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer: Filmmaker Wes Ball revitalises the expansive, futuristic franchise that takes place many years after Caesar’s rule, where apes have become the dominant species living peacefully while humans exist in obscurity. As a new oppressive ape ruler establishes his power, a young ape embarks on a challenging adventure that leads him to reconsider everything he thought he knew about the past and to make decisions that will shape the future for both apes and humans.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer: Watch

Focusing on the trailer, Kingdom of The Planet Of The Apes somewhat connects the roots of its previous installments. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is an exciting new action-adventure movie for audiences. It takes place many years after Caesar’s reign, with apes now ruling over humans who are facing many challenges.

Take a look at Kingdom of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer:

No one can stop the reign. Watch the brand-new trailer for #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes. Experience it in theaters May 10. pic.twitter.com/DmstnVv6jL — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) February 11, 2024

When a new tyrannical ape leader begins to expand his power, a young ape sets out on a dangerous journey that forces him to reconsider his understanding of history and make choices that will impact the future for both apes and humans.

The trailer also depicts the survival of humans in the trailer, while there are multiple glimpses of humans being taken down by an army of apes. Among all the apes who seem to be against the humans, a young ape tries to understand the correlation between the humans and the apes. The action-thriller movie promises to grip the audience

About Kingdom of The Planet Of The Apes

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is helmed by Wes Ball, known for the “Maze Runner” trilogy, and features a cast including Owen Teague from “IT”, Freya Allan from “The Witcher”, Kevin Durand from “Locke & Key”, Peter Macon from “Shameless”, and William H. Macy from “Fargo”.

The script is penned by Josh Friedman of “War of the Worlds” fame, along with Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, based on characters created by Jaffa and Silver. The film is produced by Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed, Peter Chernin of the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, and Jenno Topping of “Ford v. Ferrari”, serving as executive producers. The highly anticipated movie is expected to hit theaters on May 10, 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

