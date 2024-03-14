Home

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak Get Engaged, Inside Picture of the Ceremony Goes Viral – See Here

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak shared their debut screen collaboration, encountering each other on the set of the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru.

Telugu actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak sealed the deal of their relationship by exchanging rings in an intimate ring ceremony. The couple first met in 2019 on the sets of their debut film Raja Varu Rani Garu. Though the couple got engaged on March 13, a bunch of inside pictures and adorable moments from their wedding are now doing rounds on the internet. The videos of the couple from the ceremony are going viral now.

The engagement ceremony of the couple was attended by Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak’s close friends and family members. Coming to the outfits, Kiran was seen wearing a soft pink kurta and paired it up with white Pyjamas. On the other hand, Rahasya wore an olive-green saree featuring minimal embellishments for their special day.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Congratulations to the beautiful couple @Kiran_Abbavaram garu & #RahasyaGhorak garu! Wishing you both all the best for this new journey together! 💖 pic.twitter.com/DTfc9s5alE — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) March 13, 2024

As soon as the pictures from the event was shared, fans spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote, “They look so cute together,” another commented, “Congratulations to the couple.” According to Gulte, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are set to tie the knot in August. Also, various reports claim that the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows at a destination which the couple is yet to reveal. The wedding is expected to be attended by prominent Telugu actors and the couple’s close friends.

Ever since Kiran Abbavaram made their debut in 2019, he has featured in various films such as SE Kalyanamandapam (2021), Sammathame (2022), Meter, Rules Ranjann, and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in 2023. Talking about Rahasya Gorak, she has been seen in the film Sabbath, which was released on the big screens in 2021.

