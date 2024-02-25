Home

Kiran Rao Along With Laapataa Ladies Team Devours Gujarati Thali During Promotions in Ahmedabad

The much-anticipated release of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's film 'Laapataa Ladies' is scheduled for March 1, 2024.

Kiran Rao is all set for her second directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Which will be released on March 01, 2024. The movie is one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2024. Further, the film is backed by the Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. Now, ahead of the release of the film, the entire cast of Laapataa Ladies was spotted in Gujarat where they were relishing Gujarati cuisine. The makers have kick-started the promotional activities.

With that being mentioned, Kiran, accompanied by writer Sneha Desai and the cast of Laapataa Ladies, recently flew to Ahmedabad to promote the film. Numerous photos of them relishing Gujarati Thali became viral. Everyone in the picture can be seen extremely happy and excited as the film is inching near its release.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, recently, while promoting the Laapata Ladies, Kiran Rao appeared for an interview where she also talked about her relationship with Aamir Khan post-divorce. The director said, “Has a doctor said that when a divorce happens, you immediately become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been very fulfilling for me. We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to move forward together. We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be. We are like a family.”

“It is also because I think we (herself and Aamir) respect each other a lot. We understand each other quite well, it is just a case of finding the right argument to convince the other person or to be convinced. Our relationship is like that, and we are both not too proud to agree (with each other),” she added.

Talking about the Laapata Ladies, the movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan in key roles. Further, the script of the movie is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has written the screenplay and dialogue of the movie.

