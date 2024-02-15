Home

Kiran Rao on How To Be Friends With Your Husband’s Ex-Wife

Kiran Rao discussed her relationship with Reena Dutta, acknowledging that the dynamic of their arrangement with Aamir Khan as a 'modern family 2.0' might be considered 'unconventional'.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 15 long years. However, in 2021, the couple announced a divorce. Despite parting ways, the duo have been spotted several times leaving different restaurants in Mumbai. It is evident that Khan and Rao share an amicable bond when both of them showed up to celebrate Ira Khan’s wedding. For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. Kiran’s friendship with Reena Dutta, Ira’s mother, extends beyond her relationship with Aamir. In a recent interview, the filmmaker discussed their close bond, often surprising others with their companionship.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Kiran opened up about her bond with Aamir as well as Reena. The producer said, Whenever Reena and I are out together, the cameras go crazy. They aren’t even interested in Aamir. Reena and I are like okay we’ll stand together and smile because we are friends. Coming to this juncture of being the modern family, I feel great. I am all for being the poster girl of this kind of modern, inclusive family. There should be more of this. I’m happy to give tips to anyone on how to be friends with their ex’s ex-wives.”

She further added, “We need more people showing that marriage is a wonderful relationship and people can move on it and continue their relationship as friends or family or co-parents. We did it when Azad was a surrogate. It was again quite new for people to come out and say this and we were upfront about it.”

Kiran expressed that she and Aamir have consistently embraced the normalization of unconventional life decisions, openly discussing their decision to opt for surrogacy in welcoming their son, Azad. She also admitted that it would be a bit odd for regular people to understand that she is still very close with Aamir despite having a divorce. “You see other ex-couples being cordial and nice, but it isn’t that often that people are close. Aamir and I also work together, we live in the same building, his family is more mine than his in some ways, so I guess that is unusual.”

While Aamir tied the knot with Reena in 1986 and parted ways in 2002, the actor got married to Kiran Rao in 2005 and then the duo decided to part ways in 2021.

