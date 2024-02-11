Home

Kiran Rao on STILL Being Called ‘Aamir Khan’s Wife’ Years After Divorce, ‘I Have to Say Ex-Wife’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently talked about how people addressed her as Aamir Khan's wife. Kiran also expressed about the way she felt on being called as Aamir's spouse. Take a look at what Kiran Rao had to say.

Mumbai: Filmmaker and producer Kiran Rao recently revealed her feelings on how she felt when many addressed her as Aamir Khan’s wife. While Kiran Rao is lately occupied promoting her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, Kiran explained how she feels when the audience sees her as an ex-wife or just a wife. During an interaction with Zoom Kiran Rao opened up about the way she felt when many addressed her as Aamir’s Wife.

‘They Might Not Know My Name’, Says Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan got married in the year 2005 and decided to part ways in August 2021. For the unversed, Kiran started her career in the film industry by becoming an assistant director in the movie Lagaan which was released in 2001. During the interview she added, “I am routinely asked, even now at the airport… people go like, ‘You are Aamir Khan’s wife, right?’ They might not even know my name, but the association is directly with Aamir, and I have become accustomed to that (sic).”

Rao further added, “Though now I have to say, ‘Ex-wife’. It doesn’t bother me honestly, because personally, I have always had my own interests, my own friends, and my own life, which I actually actively worked at having. I think for anyone in marriage, it is very important to have their space and identity (sic).”

However, the duo after parting ways in 2021, Kiran Rao was seen attending Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan marrying Nupur Shikhare. Not just at the wedding ceremony. Kiran was spotted multiple times at Ira Khan’s wedding attending multiple ceremonies.

Kiran Rao On Working with Aamir Khan For Laapataa Ladies

Later Kiran also revealed that it has been easy to work with Aamir Khan in her upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies. Kiran added, “Collaborating with Aamir at Aamir Khan Productions has always been smooth because he is open to different opinions and sees me as a creative partner. It’s truly encouraging, as many people only see me as a wife or ex-wife, but I have a strong sense of self that prevents me from feeling reduced to just a spouse. I actually find it quite amusing, to be honest (sic).”

Kiran Rao Backsup Aamir Khan In a Heated Verbal Spat with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

During a heated debate between Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao backed him up for stepping up. She expressed regret for his controversial work and suggested that Sandeep should address the issue directly with Aamir instead of involving her. She also mentioned that she never pointed out Sandeep’s film and called it misogynistic, Kiran further explained that she talked about misogyny in the film industry in general terms.

