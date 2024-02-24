Home

Kiran Rao Opens Up On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Says, ‘Never Really Fought After…’

Kiran Rao is looking forward to her upcoming directorial project, 'Laapataa Ladies.' Recently, the director shared insights into her life following her separation from Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao is now eagerly waiting for her directorial Laapataa Ladies to hit the big screens. The movie will come on the big screens on March 01, 2024. Ahead of the release, Kiran appeared for an interview with Pooja Talwar where she not only talked about her movies but also opened up about her personal life and divorce from Aamir Khan. The filmmaker mentioned that she and her former husband still maintain a great relationship, and they have never had conflicts in their lives.

Kiran Rao is set to return to directing with the upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ When questioned about collaborating with Aamir after their separation, it’s worth noting that Aamir’s production is supporting the project. While talking about their equation, Rao said, “Anyone who is married will tell you marriage has its challenges. And certainly, I have had my share of fights and we have dealt with things. But actually, Aamir and I have never really fought, it is very strange. We have our disagreements, but we never have big fights.”

The filmmaker also added that even after divorce the two have to respect each other. “It is also because I think we (herself and Aamir) respect each other a lot. We understand each other quite well, it is just a case of finding the right argument to convince the other person or to be convinced. Our relationship is like that, and we are both not too proud to agree (with each other),” Kiran said.

“And that is one of the advantages of having been in this marriage. We never saw any turbulence of the kind that a lot of people go through. We have had our share of ups and downs, but never anything that I could term even vaguely antagonistic, Kiran added. Talking about Laapataa Ladies, then the movie marks Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture after she directed the 2010 film ‘Dhobhi Ghat.’ Laaptaa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Rantra, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam, among others

