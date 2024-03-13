Kiran Rao Reveals She Was Dating Someone Else When Aamir Khan Was With Reena Dutta: 'People Blamed Me...'

Home

Director and ex-wife of Aamir Khan, recently revealed her equation that caused the spark between the duo in 2004. Kiran Rao further stated that she did not interfere in his affair with Reena Dutta. Read on.

Mumbai: Aamir Khan along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao has become the talk of the town ever since the duo started to collaborate in the film Lapaataa Ladies. For the unversed, the film is helmed by Kiran Rao and is backed up by Aamir Khan. Recently, Kiran and Amir’s equation came forward when she stated that Kiran and Aamir didn’t kick-start their relationship when they together worked on the film Lagaan which was released in 2001. Read on.

Kiran Rao Denies Seeing Aamir On The Sets of Lagaan, ‘

Many assumed that she was the main cause of disturbing the equation between Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. For the unknown Reena was the first wife of the Dangal actor. During an interaction with Zoom, Kiran Rao revealed that things between Aamir and Kiran started when she was assisting in Swades film, and Aamir back then was working on Mangal Pandey.

Kiran Rao revealed, “Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him (sic).” Rao further added, “In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact (sic).”

Kiran Rao Reveals Dating Aamir Khan, Post Divorce with Reena Dutta

While interacting with the media house, Kiran also revealed the time when she started seeing him when Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta decided to part ways in 2002. She further revealed that Kiran and Aamir opted to go for couple’s counselling after getting married. Kiran expressed, “When you marry someone, who has been in another relationship, there is a baggage that you bring that will affect your relationship. I strongly recommend couple’s counselling. Aamir and I did couple’s counselling. It becomes a neutral ground where you talk about your needs, how you see the other person and that was very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both have to be honest with each other, whatever be the case (sic).”

Kiran Rao’s Equation with Aamir Khan

For the unversed, Kiran and Aamir tied the knot in 2005 and got separated in 2021. It is worth noting that Aamir Khan’s two children Iran Khan and Junaid Khan and Kiran and Aamir agreed to look after the kids.

