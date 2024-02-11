Kiran Rao Says Aamir Khan’s ‘Dream Project’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s Failure Affected Him Deeply

Home

Filmmaker Kiran Rao during her recent promotions of her upcoming movie revealed about how Aamir Khan was deeply impacted when his film Laal Singh Chaddha was a failure at the box office.

Mumbai: Amir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao recently opened up and talked about how Aamir Khan was deeply affected by the failure of his last released movie Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. During her upcoming movie promotion, Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao during a conversation with Zoom, revealed why her ex-husband did not feature in the upcoming movie. Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh ChaddhFa starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film faced a massive boycott trend on social media, which greatly impacted the remake of Forrest Grump. Take a look at what Kiran Rao had to say.

‘It Affected Aamir Khan Quite Deeply’, Kiran Rao Explains How Laal Singh Chaddha Impacted Her Ex-husband

During the conversation with the media house, Kiran expressed her feelings about her ex-husband Aamir Khan’s last movie being criticised and becoming a part of the boycott trend on social media. Kiran revealed, “It’s really disheartening when you put in all the effort, and it doesn’t work, which is what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. And it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply. It affected all of us because it was a project that had seen so many stages, it had done the Covid-19 rollercoaster. It (Laal Singh Chaddha) had been a dream project for Aamir. He had been working on getting the rights for the script for a decade before we made it (sic).”

The filmmaker further added, “So, it was disappointing. I am really happy that people are responding well on social media (after Laal Singh Chaddha’s OTT release) because I do feel the film did not get as much of a chance. But it did not work and we do have to accept the fact that the audiences did not like it or did not want to see it (sic).

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha was released in 2022. The movie is a comedy-drama film helmed by Advait Chandan. It is an Indian adaptation of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Alongside Aamir Khan, the cast includes Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. After facing a box office failure in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was released on OTT giant Netflix.

Why did Aamir Khan’s Film Faced Boycott Trend on Social Media?

Boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha were widespread on social media which deeply impacted the movie and hence the film did not perform well at the box office. The boycott movement against the movie started after Aamir Khan’s 2015 interview resurfaced on social media. In the interview, he mentioned that his then-wife Kiran Rao had proposed moving out of India due to ‘growing intolerance’, which caught attention on social media.

