Veteran actress Kirron Kher, who turned 70 on June 14, celebrated her special day with son Sikandar Kher. The mother-son duo went on a lunch date and Kirron shared pics from the celebration . Dressed in a white floral outfit, Kirron looked gorgeous as ever as she posed for several selfies with Sikandar. On the other hand, Sikander looked dapper in a light green-coloured shirt as he held on to his mother. In one of the pics, the veteran actress can be seen posing in a pair of cool shades.

Sharing the pics Kirron Kher wrote: Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth 🙏♥️

Check out Kirron’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)



Meanwhile, Kirron also received a warm birthday wish prime minister Narendra Modi. She shared PM Modi’s letter on her Instagram page. In the caption she wrote: Thank you so much Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji. I am so touched and humbled to receive your letter and good wishes on my birthday. God bless you Sir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

Earlier Kirron’s husband, Anupam Kher had also penned a heartfelt note for his wife on her birthday. Sharing some beautiful pics of Kirron, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Wishin Kirron Kher a very happy and blissful birthday!