Mumbai: Actor and Politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her fans and friends from the industry are praying for her speedy recovery. Recently, in an Instagram live, Kirron’s husband and actor Anupam Kher spoke about his wife and shared her health update. Anupam shared: “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine.” Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti: Rhea Chakraborty Wishes For Strength, Kartik Aaryan Hails Covid Warriors on Sacred Occasion

Watch Anupam Kher’s video here: Also Read - 'Aayega to Modi Hi': Anupam Kher Slammed on Twitter After He Defends Govt's Handling of Covid Crisis



After sharing the video, Anupam again took to social media to share that Chandigarh BJP MP and actor Kirron has donated Rs 1 crore from the MPLADS funds for the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients as the country fights the pandemic. He wrote, “Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help. It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. 🙏🌺🙏 #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy #Chandigarh”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Talking about Kirron’s cancer – multiple myeloma. It is a type of blood cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells known as a plasma cell. The cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow. In simpler words, Multiple Myeloma happens when plasma cells become cancerous and grow out of control.

Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

We wish for her speedy recovery!