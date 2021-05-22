Mumbai: Kirron Kher who has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer is fine and recovering well. Her husband and actor Anupam Kher shared the update in an interview and talked about chemotherapy. He mentioned that it is a difficult treatment but ‘Kirron is on her way to good health.’ Also Read - Anupam Kher Takes On Government For Handling COVID-19 Crisis: There’s More To Life Than Image Building

In an interview with The Times of India, Anupam Kher shared her health update and said, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation has made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health.” He also said that everyone is trying their best and added, “She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too.” Also Read - 'Somwhere They Have Slipped': Anupam Kher Holds Govt Responsible For Worsening Covid Situation

In April this year, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron is diagnosed with blood cancer. Back then, Anupam released an official statement that read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.” Also Read - Kirron Kher Is Absolutely Fine: Anupam Kher Refutes Rumours About Her Health Condition