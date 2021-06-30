Kirron Kher’s Health Update: Actor-politician Kirron Kher who has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer is fine and recovering well. After the announcement of the veteran actor fighting with the disease, fans and friends were worried. Now, her husband and actor Anupam Kher has shared the good news about Kirron’s health. He mentioned that Kirron Kher is much better now. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kirron Kher, Here's What Anupam Kher Wishes For his Wife - Viral Post

Anupam Kher recently spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed how he as a family is being positive in the scenario considering they have great medical service around. "It is a very natural phenomena to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray."

Anupam Kher revealed that his brother is a cancer survivor. "My brother is also a cancer survivor, [so there is hope]. Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way".

Kirron Kher is seen in between making a presence at son Sikander Kher’s live videos. She keeps commenting in between the live session and that makes all her fans watch the videos on repeat.

In April this year, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron is diagnosed with blood cancer. Back then, Anupam released an official statement that read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”