Mumbai: Anupam Kher has refuted rumours about Kirron Kher’s health. He took to social media informing fans that Kirron is absolutely fine and that she received her second dose of coronavirus vaccine. “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It’s all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe,” he wrote. Also Read - Anupam Kher Bags Best Actor Award at New York City International Film Festival

Meanwhile, the couple got their second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Friday. Anupam Kher took to social media sharing pictures from the vaccination centre and wrote, ”We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!!” Also Read - Kirron Kher Health Update: Anupam Kher Reveals ‘She is Improving’; Actor-Politician Donates Rs 1 Crore For Ventilators

In April this year, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron is diagnosed with blood cancer. Back then, Anupam released an official statement that read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

On the work front, Anupam recently bagged the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for the short film Happy Birthday.