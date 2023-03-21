Home

Entertainment

Kirron Kher Says She’s COVID Positive, Read Official Statement

Kirron Kher Says She’s COVID Positive, Read Official Statement

Kirron Kher announces her COVID diagnosis on social media, and requests people to get tested themselves. Check her full statement here.

Kirron Kher Says She's COVID Positive, Read Official Statement

Kirron Kher tests COVID positive: Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher took to social media to announce that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The veteran actor tweeted about her diagnosis on Monday evening and requested everyone who got in touch with her to get tested for the virus. “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested,” read her tweet.

Kirron, who’s BJP MP from Chandigarh, is a cancer survivor. The veteran actor was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma in the year 2021. However, the following year, she resumed work and appeared on the talent hunt show – India’s Got Talent – with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. She is a popular actor on-screen and has done many films with the leading production houses in Indian cinema. She’s one of the audience’s favourite moms on-screen, especially after her performances in movies like Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Dostana, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and Main Hoon Na among others.

You may like to read

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

Kirron is married to actor Anupam Kher. She was previously married to Gautam Berry with whom she has a son named Sikandar Kher. While her next movie is not declared yet, her husband, Anupam Kher has got many projects in his kitty. He will be seen next in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ in which he plays the role of political leader JP Narayan. He is also working on Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War‘.

We wish Kirron a speedy recovery!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.