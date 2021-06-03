Chandigarh: Kirron Kher who is battling cancer, made a small appearance in her son Sikandar Kher’s Instagram live session on Wednesday. Sikandar’s live featured his father Anupam Kher and mother Kirron Kher. Also Read - Anupam Kher Responds To 'Unbelievably Insensitive' Remarks by a Journalist, Slams 'Level of Degradation'

Sikandar went live on Instagram and said "I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs Kher's feet." Following this, Kirron did a cute jig with her feet and greeted her fans. Later, Kirron Kher asked her son to show her face in the video. She thanked her fans for sending good wishes and said, "Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much." While Kirron was seen resting on a couch, she also had her arm in a sling. In the video, Kirron can also be seen asking her son to get married. "You'll be 41 in a few months," she said.

In April this year, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron is diagnosed with blood cancer. Back then, Anupam released an official statement that read, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

Later in May, Anupam Kher updated fans about Kirron Kher’s health and mentioned that it is a difficult treatment but ‘Kirron is on her way to good health.’