MUMBAI: Actor Kirti Kulhari has announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. The actor took to social media mentioning that this separation is ‘not on paper, but in life’. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Series 'Four More Shots Please' Gets Season 3, Kriti Kulhari Makes The Announcement in Style

‘A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,’ she wrote. The Four More Shots actor further mentioned that while this decision isn’t easy, but it is what it is. Kirti Kulhari further assures her fans and well-wishers that she is in a ‘good place’. ‘The decision of “not being with somebody” brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward… Always,’ she wrote. Also Read - International Emmys 2020: India Gets Three Proud Nominations in Major Categories

Several of Kirti’s friends and fans supported her decision. Actor Amrita Puri commented, ‘So brave of you to be so honest and vulnerable on a public platform. But then you’ve always been 💪🏼 @iamkirtikulhari’, while actor Divya Dutta commented, ‘Big hug to u my gal’.

Even in August 2020, Kirti Kulhari opened up about her marriage in an interview and said that her marriage affected her career. Kirti and Saahil tied the knot in 2016.