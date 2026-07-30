Kirti Kulhari loses Rs 2.44 lakh in credit card scam; police launch probe

Kirti immediately contacted her bank's customer care. After checking her account, it was found that four unauthorised transactions had been made using her credit card.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/kirti-kulhari-loses-rs-2-44-lakh-in-credit-card-scam-police-launch-probe-8488455/ Copy

Kirti Kulhari (PC-YouTube)

Cyber fraud continues to target people across the country, and Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari has now become one of its latest victims. The actor allegedly lost Rs 2.44 lakh after unknown fraudsters used her credit card for unauthorised international transactions. Following her complaint, Mumbai’s Amboli Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the incident took place on the night of July 24 when Kirti was on her way to a multiplex in Andheri West to watch a film. During the journey, she received a bank notification informing her about a transaction made in foreign currency using her credit card.

The alert showed that US$2,525 had been charged to Aeromexico Airlines. Shocked by the message, Kirti immediately contacted her bank’s customer care. After checking her account, it was found that four unauthorised transactions had been made using her credit card, taking the total amount to over Rs 2.43 lakh. The bank immediately blocked her credit card to prevent any further misuse.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kirti had not shared her credit card PIN, OTP or banking details with anyone. Investigators suspect that her card information may have been stolen through a technical method rather than direct access.

Police are now examining her banking records, digital activity and transaction history to determine how the fraud took place. Cyber experts have also joined the investigation to trace those responsible for the alleged scam.

Kirti Kulhari’s recent work

On the professional front, Kirti Kulhari recently completed shooting for her first feature film as a producer, marking a new chapter in her career. She is known for her performances in films and series such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, Four More Shots Please!, Criminal Justice and Human.

Earlier this year, Kirti also made her relationship with actor Rajeev Siddhartha, her Four More Shots Please! co-star, Instagram official.