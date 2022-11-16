Kirti Kulhari Reveals Ex-Husband Wasn’t Insecure With Her Erotic Scenes: ‘He Gave me Confidence’

Kirti Kulhari recently revealed that her ex-husband wasn't insecure with her erotic scenes in Four More Shots Please!

Kirti Kulhari’s Ex-Husband Wasn’t Insecure With Her Sex Scenes: Kirti Kulhari is known for playing diverse characters in films like Shaitan, Pink, Indu Sarkar and Uri – The Surgical Strike. The actor is also known for her bold choices of roles in web shows. Kirti recently opened up about her bold erotic scenes in Four More Shots Please! She also opened up about her ex-husband Saahil Sehgal who never objected to her intimate scenes in Four More Shots… series. Kirti admitted that she was ‘comfortable’ performing the kissing scenes and her ex-husband supported her. She said Saahil ‘wasn’t insecure’ which gave her the much-needed confidence.

KIRTI KULHARI SAYS INTIMATE SCENES WERE EMPOWERING

In an interaction with Indian Express, Kirti told how she was at ease while enacting the erotic scenes as her ex-husband had no objection. She said, “I had gotten married in 2016 and I must say here that my ex-husband, Saahil, really supported me in this. He was not a guy who was insecure, who would be like, ‘No you can’t kiss on-screen or have an intimate scene’, which is quite rampant in our industry. I find it very regressive. He really gave me the confidence and support, to go and do what I needed for the character. I was very ready for it.” The actor further added, “All four girls had very different ways to look at the sex scenes. Some were more apprehensive than others. For some, it didn’t matter. I was in a state where I was comfortable with it– I was going in with my eyes open. That was an empowering moment for me as an actor and a person.”

Kirti plays a lawyer and single mother in the web show who has a complicated dating life. There are several kissing and love-making scenes in all three seasons. Four More Shots… is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy co-starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

