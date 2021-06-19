Mumbai: Actor Kirti Kulhari, who announced separation from her husband in April this year has said that it was a tough decision. She has now said that even though it wasn’t easy, she was ready for the consequences. Also Read - Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal: Not On Paper, But In Life

Kirti Kulhari told Navbharat Times that ending a marriage also involves breaking apart families and their happiness. “This was a decision, much tougher than one where you decide to stay with someone. Everyone comes together (in a marriage), families and their happiness. The idea of love is celebrated. On the other hand, when you break that which you built with your hands, families break away. It is a very tough decision,” she said. Kirti also added that she knew there will be certain consequences of the decision and was ready for the same. “So I thought if coming together was my choice, then I will have to take my own decision to split as well. All this took time. And, you need to let go of certain things from your life. I was ready for the consequences of my decision. Such decisions affect you, at times, they also break you. But, at the end of the day, you need to remind yourself that you did what you had to and it was the right thing to do,” the actor said. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Series 'Four More Shots Please' Gets Season 3, Kriti Kulhari Makes The Announcement in Style

In April this year, Kirti Kulhari took to social media announcing separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. She mentioned that this separation is ‘not on paper, but in life’. A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,’ she wrote. The Four More Shots actor further mentioned that while this decision isn’t easy, but it is what it is. Kirti Kulhari further assures her fans and well-wishers that she is in a ‘good place’. ‘The decision of “not being with somebody” brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward… Always,’ she wrote. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News April 17, 2020: Four More Shots Please! 2 Trends Number 1 on Twitter, Receives Mixed Reviews

In August 2020, Kirti Kulhari opened up about her marriage in an interview and said that her marriage affected her career. Kirti and Saahil tied the knot in 2016.