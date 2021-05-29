Mumbai: Actor Kishwer Merchant opened up on facing the casting couch in a recent interview and revealed that she was told to sleep with a hero. On being asked who this hero was, she further added that these were ‘very big names.’ Also Read - Rahul Vohra's Death: Kishwer Merchant Says His Message Should Have Reached Sonu Sood

In an interview with a leading daily, Kishwer Merchant talked about her experience of facing the casting couch. She revealed while she was asked to sleep with a hero, she turned down the offer politely. "It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn't say ki ye bahut hota hai (I wouldn't say that it happens a lot) or it's a normal thing. Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai (The industry is infamous but it happens in every industry)," she said.

However, Kishwer also added that her casting couch experience did not affect her work as she was focused and was more inclined towards TV. "I was very focused at work…I was more inclined towards TV. I kept getting work in quality and quantity. All said and done, I am very happy with the way my career shaped up," she said.

Earlier in March this year, Kishwer Merchant took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her husband and actor Suyyash Rai, announcing her first pregnancy. Since then, she has been sharing several pictures of her pregnancy life.

Kishwer and Suyyash married after participating in season nine of Bigg Boss. They have also worked together in several shows.