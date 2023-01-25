Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser FIRST Review: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser was unveiled with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in theatres today.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan’s fans CANNOT keep calm as his upcoming motion picture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser was unveiled in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan today. Salman Khan’s fans dropped the recorded video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s teaser on social media, and it sure looked like a treat! The action-comedy’s teaser opened with an action-packed scene followed by Salman Khan travelling through the desert and encountering Pooja Hegde. The teaser is jam-packed with lots of action, drama, and romance. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s teaser perfectly captured bhaijaan’s stardom with glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill.

WATCH KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN’S TEASER

CHECK VIRAL TWEETS

DAMN!!! This Poster has Unlimited Mass appeal written all over it. The

Undisputed King of BO is Back.#SalmanKhan never fails to create curiosity and mass Hysteria with his 1st look.Teaser Drops Soon #Tiger3#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/0V72kwXonl — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 23, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan will be a game changer as his highness megastar #SalmanKhan is coming on big screens post pandemic with a full fledged family entertainer flick.#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser is around the corner pic.twitter.com/Xj0sJ2coGm — Sαɱιπ (@Bhaiophysicist) January 22, 2023

Wow dikhgai shehnaaz South Indian Look aur chaiye …waiting for shehnaaz dialouge #SHEHNAAZGILL In teaser #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser ❤ pic.twitter.com/lpJn3WWfXd — A‌rr¤gan† Kohinoor (@SShehnaazgill) January 25, 2023

I can see shehnaaz here too so she is playing Venky sir’s sister role.. am super excited #SHEHNAAZGILL #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/zAsVfGwYHC — ✨A̶r̶r̶o̶g̶a̶n̶t̶ 爪ｉ ✨ ѕнєнηυαяу (@ShehnaazkiPR1) January 25, 2023

WHOA!! Finally a good teaser after long time #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/qXgbwJolVg — adi 😉 (@SalmanKhanRules) January 25, 2023

What an announcement Finally it’s came and it’s came in Way !! B L O C K B U S T E R ..Locked & Loaded!!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KmQHTfZaol — ʀᴀᴅʜᴇ ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ (@iBeingShawon) January 23, 2023

The biggest legend of Indian box office is back!!! Get ready.#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/CRvcQqnHC6 — Syed Mustafa Ali (@SalmanxSyed) January 23, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser Is AMAZING 🔥🔥#SalmanKhan Entry Giving Goosebumps 🔥

Theatre Reaction 🔥🔥#ShehnaazGill Looking Awesome In Saari .. — PRAMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) January 25, 2023

And KKBKKJ Teaser Is Here What A Fire TEASER #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/MIrin8Wigk — || || (@sonowal_polli) January 25, 2023

Salman Khan Films’ production ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is helmed by Farhad Samji. The action-comedy drama also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar star in a pivotal role.