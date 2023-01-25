  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser FIRST Review: Salman Khan’s Action-Comedy Captures Bhaijaan’s Stardom, Fans Call Him Game Changer – Check Tweets!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser FIRST Review: Salman Khan’s Action-Comedy Captures Bhaijaan’s Stardom, Fans Call Him Game Changer – Check Tweets!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser FIRST Review: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser was unveiled with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in theatres today.

Published: January 25, 2023 9:42 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser FIRST Review: Salman Khan's Action-Comedy Captures Bhaijaan's Stardom, Fans Call Him Game Changer - Check Tweets!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Teaser:  Salman Khan’s fans CANNOT keep calm as his upcoming motion picture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser was unveiled in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan today. Salman Khan’s fans dropped the recorded video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s teaser on social media, and it sure looked like a treat! The action-comedy’s teaser opened with an action-packed scene followed by Salman Khan travelling through the desert and encountering Pooja Hegde. The teaser is jam-packed with lots of action, drama, and romance. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s teaser perfectly captured bhaijaan’s stardom with glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read:

WATCH KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN’S TEASER

CHECK VIRAL TWEETS

Salman Khan Films’ production ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is helmed by Farhad Samji. The action-comedy drama also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar star in a pivotal role.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 25, 2023 9:42 AM IST