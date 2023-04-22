Home

Entertainment

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film Records Lower Opening Than Tubelight

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film Records Lower Opening Than Tubelight

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's film records lower opening than Tubelight.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Records Lower Opening Than Tubelight

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s mega-release was a big day for his die-hard fans. The action-dramedy was much hyped as it was the first 2023 solo release of the actor post his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. However, the movie turned out to be a disappointment for the fans from the initial first reviews by netizens and film critics. In-spite of having all the masala elements of a PAN (popular-across-nation) entertainer, the trailer and songs were slammed by netizens. The track Yentamma was also criticised for degrading South Indian culture. Now, as per the reports of its first day collection, the earnings are not up to the mark. Although KKBKKJ got a double digit opening, it is lesser than Dabanng 2 and Tubelight.

KKBKKJ EARNS LESSER THAN TUBELIGHT

Salman’s musical-comedy-actioner garnered Rs 15 Crore at the domestic box office on the first day of its release. The earnings are underwhelming as compared to the actor’s previous Eid releases between 2010-19. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned how the collection of Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3 and Bharat was much higher than KKBKKJ. All these films were released on Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has done well in certain mass pockets but has not performed well in the metro cities with the exception of Hyderabad which is better but this centre does not actually behave like a Mumbai or Bangalore, as reported by Box Office India. The report stated that “The film is being driven by numbers in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and Nizam / Andhra and should collect around Rs 14 Crore Nett. The early numbers were not great in Maharashtra and Gujarat but if the can come in good then the film could go higher towards Rs 15 Crore Nett.”

You may like to read

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET ON KKBKKJ COLLECTION:

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023

SALMAN KHAN’S FILM PERFORMS BELOW EXPECTATIONS

It has been observed that prior to pandemic Salman Khan films were getting around Rs 20 Crore Nett plus opening day for his masala entertainers. But now that number is down by 25-30%. Taran Adarsh tweeted “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ.” He further wrote “#Xclusiv… SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZ…2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr, 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr, 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr, 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr, 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr, 2023: #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan: ₹ 15.81 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.”

KKBKKJ needs to pick up the pace especially in multiplexes and metro cities. There is no major release till Vin Diesel starrer Fast X in Mid-May. Salman’s film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Vijeyendra Singh and Abdu Rozik in crucial roles.

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

For more updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.