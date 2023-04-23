Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: This is Salman Khan's low-performing Eid film. Check the last five years' data.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde’s action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023, a day before Eid. The box office collections on day 1 were not as great as his fans wanted to see on the day of Eid as it was a public holiday. Having started slowly compared to his past Eid releases, Day 2 of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally received its Eid due. The film performed decently on its first day at the box office and earned Rs 15.81 crore nett in India. Day two at the box office showed a huge jump in terms of collection and occupancy due to the public holiday.

As per a sacnilk.com report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is estimated to mint Rs 25 crore nett on Day 2, which means the film has earned Rs 40.81 crore till now. The combination of Eid, along with a Saturday, proved to be rather beneficial for the Salman Khan-starrer. However, KKBKKJ is Salman Khan’s lowest-earning film, compared to his last five Eid releases.

Check Salman Khan’s last five Eid releases:

2019 : Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on day 1

: earned Rs 42.30 crore on day 1 2018 : Race 3 earned Rs 29.17 crore on day 1

: earned Rs 29.17 crore on day 1 2017: Tubelight earned Rs 21.15 crore on day 1

earned Rs 21.15 crore on day 1 2016: Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on day 1

earned Rs 36.54 crore on day 1 2015: Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 27 crore on day 1 and Rs 36.60 crore on day 2

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now in a much better position compared to day 1. Today is Sunday, so it is assumed the film should carry momentum and even 10% growth will be a big plus.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film. Ram Charan makes a special appearance in Yentamma. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films.

Watch this space for more updates on the box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.