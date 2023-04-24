Home

Entertainment

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Does The Salman Khan Film Pass The Monday Test? Check Detailed Report

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Does The Salman Khan Film Pass The Monday Test? Check Detailed Report

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office collection day 4 detailed report and day-wise business breakup. Check where the Salman Khan starrer stands after its first Monday.

Salman Khan in a still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Photo: Movie Still)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan’s new Eid release is running in theatres and has registered a decent collection on its first Monday. The film, which didn’t open to an expected number, seems to have earned decently on Monday, proving some faith in the ardent followers of the actor. After earning a mere Rs 13 crore nett on its first day, Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan went on to collect Rs 26 crore on Sunday. The collections dropped on Monday but not as much as it was expected. However, the overall four-day business continues to remain mild for an actor whose presence is enough to attract an easy Rs 100 crore in its first weekend itself.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected in a double-digit on Monday. As per the early estimates, the Farhad Samji directorial earned around Rs 10.50 crore nett on the fourth day, taking the total domestic number to around Rs 74.75 crore (early estimate).

You may like to read

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN:

Friday: Rs 13 crore Saturday: Rs 25 crore Sunday: Rs 26.25 crore Monday: Rs 10.50 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 74.75 crore (early estimate)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received negative reviews from both the critics and the audience. The film has solely been benefitting from the Eid fervour that is still lingering. However, the festive mood is likely to fade away soon and it will be interesting to see if the film will be able to hold this basic number till the end of the week. It will be a good figure if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ends up collecting Rs 50 crore in its first week.

What do you think of the film’s lifetime collection here? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.