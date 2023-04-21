Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film to Cross Rs 15 Crore Easily on Opening Day, Check Advance Booking Report

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Salman Khan’s film on Eid 2023 is looking at a huge opening day. Check the detailed report and advance booking numbers here.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Salman Khan’s much-awaited family action-drama film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released in theatres on April 21. It’s a big release on Eid-al-Fitr 2023 and the film is expected to give a solid start to the Hindi film industry at the Box Office. As per the craze around the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to grow business in a huge moolah on its opening day, considering the advance booking report. The advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened Wednesday and within 24 hours, the film sold over a lakh to 1.5 lakh tickets for the opening day and the advance booking gross is between Rs 2 – 5 crore.

As per the trade website sacnilk, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have a decent advance booking trend though the pace is slowed down after starting on a positive note. Directed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ’s advances are having a better response than all but Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan for the 2023 films. At the end of the day, the total pre-sales for the first day are expected to finish over 4 crores gross with approx. 150K-175K tickets, which will make it the second biggest this year.

As many are expecting, the opening of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is looking in the Rs 15 crores net range but considering the better response in mass pockets, it should be eying to open around Rs 17 crores which will be a good number and it could go higher if the talks are positive. Eid is likely to be celebrated only on Saturday, April 22 – the day when trade experts hope the collections for the film to double.

Talking about the advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, trade analyst Atul Mohan mentioned it was a decent start. He said, “Hopefully, the moon will be sighted on Friday. I expect the collections to jump (in the second half or post-evening), taking the day-one tally to respectable numbers. It can be around Rs 15-18 crore. This is perhaps the widest Salman Khan release (with over 4500 screens) and there are no major releases for the next five-six weeks. The film has a good window to score well.”

Salman Khan’s last film was again an Eid release in 2021 – Antim: The Final Truth. The film earned less as compared to other Salman Khan movies. Talking about KKBKKJ is the first film Salman has made after the horrific Covid pandemic.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a pre-Eid release film and it is expected that the hardcore fans will watch the movie as a part of their celebrations on Saturday – after the moon sighting.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the film!

