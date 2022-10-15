Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release date was recently revealed by Salman Khan who is on an announcement spree today. Earlier, the actor unveiled his Tiger 3 look and also mentioned that the film would be releasing on Diwali 2023. Bollywood and cricket have always been revered like festive celebrations in India. Known for family entertainers like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Ready, Salman mostly has his releases during festivals. The actor stated in his Instagram post that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would be releasing on Eid 2023.Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan Reveals New Release Date of His Spy Actioner - Here's What we Know

SALMAN KHAN UNVEILS KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN RELEASE DATE

Salman captioned his post as, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be Salman's tenth theatrical Eid release post Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. The Salman Khan production directed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S INSTAGRAM POST ON KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT:

SALMAN KHAN TO TEAM UP WITH SRK IN TIGER 3

As Salman makes his comeback with YRF’s spy-actioner Tiger 3 in Diwali 2023. The actor once again reunites with Katrina Kaif in the Maneesh Sharma directorial post Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The Tiger franchise has always fared well for the actor. But now, as per Aditya Chopra’s YRF50 project, the production house has grand plans for building a spy universe. While Shah Rukh Khan makes an extended cameo in Tiger 3, Salman would have a special appearance in Pathaan as well.

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and exhibitors are looking forward to the film’s release. As there have been only a handful of commercial hits from Bollywood in 2022.

Salman is currently busy histing Bigg Boss Season 16.

Salman is currently busy histing Bigg Boss Season 16.