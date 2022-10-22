Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, who recently took a break from Bigg Boss 16 due to dengue is slowly recovering. It is expected that the actor might resume his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot from October 25 onwards. As per multiple media sources, the actor’s health is showing improvement and he is feeling better. Recently, filmmaker, TV show host and reality-show-judge Karan Johar has taken over as Bigg Boss 16 host due to Salman’s absence for at least a couple of weeks. Despite his tight work schedule KJo humbly agreed to host the show due to Salman’s illness. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director had also hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.Also Read - Salman Khan Down With Dengue, Karan Johar to Host Bigg Boss For Next Couple Of Weeks

SALMAN KHAN AVOIDING DIWALI PARTIES DUE TO HIS ILLNESS

Salman is at present avoiding public events and not attending any of the celeb-hosted Diwali parties. While the Bigg Boss 16 host is at present in his residence, the other cast and crew of his home production are shooting at Golden Tobacco in Vile Parle, Mumbai. As per an ETimes source, “Salman is keen to return to the set because a huge set is standing and he wants to finish the schedule quickly.” Since, the Tiger-3 actor is recovering, therefore, he also visited the set of his film for a brief period. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accused by Soundarya Sharma For Inappropriately Kissing Her, Manya Singh Defends Him

Salman will also has an extended cameo in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Files FIR Against Sajid Khan, Demands His Elimination From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors at 10 pm and also streams on Voot Select at the same time on weekdays.