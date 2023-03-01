Home

The teaser of Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released and fans are going crazy over Salman Khan's dance. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Second Song Billi Billi: After releasing the first song Naiyo Lagda, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are back with the second song from their upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Billi Billi is the latest peppy number that will be released on Thursday, March 2. On Tuesday, the makers have shared the teaser of Billi Billi and it gives a glimpse of Salman Khan’s dance steps. Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans to the teaser of Billi Billi, posting in the caption, “Song Out Tomorrow.. #BilliBilliTeaser.”

Billi Billi is a peppy dance number song, sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar. In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde, clad in an elegant red costume.

Watch the teaser of Salman Khan’s Billi Billi song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. One of the fans commented, “can’t wait to full song.” Another fan commented, “Bahut dino baad kuch achha song aaya, full support”.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film Naiyo Lagda which received massive responses from the fans.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

