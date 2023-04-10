Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Review: Salman Khan goes on to flex some muscles in a new long hairdo. He romances Pooja Hegde and beats up some goons but where's cinema in all of that?

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan is back at doing what he does best: becoming the saviour of the world and trying to protect the damsel in the distress on-screen. The actor has returned with yet another action avatar in his much-anticipated movie – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman plays the role of ‘bhaijaan‘, a reverred title given to him by his fans. He is joined by the likes of many celebrated faces in the industry, starting from the Telugu star Dagubatti Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, boxer Vijendra Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari among others.

The trailer is full of violence, the scenes that make Salman the ‘bhai and jaan‘ of many but bring the same old wine in the same old bottle. He is once again seen thrashing the goons, breaking some bones, and punching some jaws – all in an attempt to showcase how violence is justified when he’s the one saving the world, or in this case, his heroine.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan goes all big on heavy dialogues as Salman says ‘power nahi willpower‘ or ‘insaaniyat ke naate main inssaniyat ka saath dunga‘. Another example: “Annaya ne mujhko apna surname diya – Gundamaneni aur Maneni ke pehle ata hai ‘Gunda’.” The film is set in South India and the trailer is full of cliches that once again establish how there’s no stopping Bollywood from stereotyping South India – from mocking the accent to a very evident Baahubali-touch with background music.

The trailer might be a sure-shot treat to the ardent fans of Salman Khan but for those expecting good action, romance, or even the rich South flavour in the narrative – it seems like a big letdown. Moreover, it is a big disappointment for the fans of Shehnaaz Gill who gets a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. The actor is debuting in Bollywood with the Farhad Samji directorial but her fans would have a hard time absorbing the fact that she’s nowhere to be seen in a three-minute 25-second trailer. Your thoughts on the same?

