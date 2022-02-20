Every now and then Bollywood celebrities give it back to trolls, paparazzi and haters who attack them either online or in the real world. Yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan made headlines for giving it back to KRK for him dig at the Indian film industry. Now, Ranbir Kapoor’s tongue-in-cheek response to a paparazzi who said ‘Shaadi mei milte hain‘, went viral.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Teases Alia Bhatt as Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor Visits Taj Mahal Without Her

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor attended a special screening of the upcoming film Toolsidas Junior, the last movie that his uncle Rajiv Kapoor shot for before his death in February 2021. Several other members of the Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were present at the screening hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

When Ranbir was leaving the screening, he was caught off-guard a paparazzo who jokingly said, "Bye RK, shaadi mein milte hain (see you at the wedding)." The paparazzo was, of course, referring to Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Ranbir, who is known for being quick-witted, asked the paparazzo 'Kiski Shaadi?' and continued walking. Check out the video below:

The paparazzo responded “Luv (Ranjan) sir ki,” drawing laughs from others. Fans couldn’t help but laud Ranbir for his sense of humour. ‘OMG Ranbir is hilarious!’, wrote one fan. ‘Hahaha, maza aa gaya’, said another. For the uninitiated, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid at a destination wedding in Agra on February 20.

What do you think of this hilarious exchange? Sound off in the comments below.