Actor Kangana Ranaut has come forward to support Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after he was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning. A video has been shared by the Manikarnika actor where she is seen slamming the Maharashtra Government for detaining Arnab. Calling Maharashtra Government 'Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena', Kangana in anger asks the government 'Kitne galle dabainge aap?', 'kitne ghar todenge aap?', 'kitni awazein bande karenge aap'?. While sharing the video, the actor wrote: "Message for Maharashtra government"

Kangana Ranaut can be heard saying: "I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you went inside Arnab Goswami's house, beat him, pulled him by his hair, and assaulted him. How many houses will you break? How many voices will you stop, how many people's hair will your pull and how many throats will you choke? These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs' throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise. You are Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena." she said.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai? (Why are Pappuro, Penguins and Sonia Sena so angry) Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai (We have to pay the debt of freedom)#ArnabGoswami."

Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. They were found dead in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

The journalist has alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but also pushed his in-laws, son and wife.