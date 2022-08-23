KK Birth Anniversary: Today, August 23 marks the birth anniversary of popular playback singer KK. Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath in 1968, he was a singer in a class of his own. He used to charm music composers with his silken voice and warm personality. Considered to be one of the greatest male playback singers in the film industry, his voice was God-gifted, which could reach into your soul and move you to tears. KK got his first big break as a singer with the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He sung “Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se”.Also Read - On Friendship Day 2022, Singer KK's Children Nakul And Taamara Recreate Their Late Father's Iconic Track 'Yaaron' With Shaan, Papon, Dhvani Bhanushali- Watch

On the occasion of singer KK’s 53rd birth anniversary, here is a playlist of his best songs:

Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam): KK along with Ismail Darbar has created magic with earworm Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil Sey…song picturised on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in 1999 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In one of the interviews, KK had also accepted that ‘Tadap Tadap ke’ was a difficult song for him to render. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe): Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai is a romantic song from the 2006 film Woh Lamhe, directed by Mohit Suri, starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno): Written by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Khuda Jaane is a Hindi song from 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. Sung by KK and Shilpa Rao, the song was popular among the masses. Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile): Dil Ibaadat is a hindi song from the 2009 movie Tum Mile. The song features Emraan Hashmi, Soha Ali Khan, Prerna Chawla Aankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om): Soundtrack of 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The song is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and written by Vishal Dadlani and sung by KK. It is picturised upon Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is considered as one of the iconic songs that Bollywood has produced. Zara Sa (Jannat): Evergreen love ballad ‘Zara Sa’ from the hit film Jannat was popular among masses. Sung by KK, the music of the song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and the lyrics were penned by Neelesh Misra and Sayeed Quadri. The song stars Emraan Hashmi, Sonal Chauhan. Zindagi Do Pal Ki (Kites): ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Intezaar Kab Tak Hum Karenge Bhala’, these words by KK found a place in every millennial’s heart. Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein): KK was beyond love and friendship. His brilliant vocals in Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana helped R Madhvan’s character Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me to express his emotional side in the film. Yaaron: This song by KK defines friendship. With his brilliant vocals, KK made this one a memorable song among young generations. Alvida (Life in a… Metro; 2007): In an interview, KK said that this song got him back to doing rock music, which he used to perform a lot during his college days. “Pritam had sung that song to me in 1998 when we were recording a jungle. And after nine years of that incident, he called me to record that number”, KK had stated.

