Singer KK Death News: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata post his live stage performance at a college. It was reported that the 53-year-old was complaining of the glare of lights at the concert and was feeling uneasy, so he took a small break and went backstage. According to a report in Hindustan Times, on his way to the hotel, KK had said that he was feeling cold when the air conditioner was switched on. At the event, there was a huge crowd to control where the Police had to spray fire extinguishers.Also Read - When Singer KK Declined To Sing At Wedding Functions, Refused Offers Of Rs 1 Crore

KK was declared dead on arrival at the private CMRI hospital in Alipore around 10.45 pm. The singer’s wife and son have reportedly taken the morning flight to Kolkata. Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

KK died post his live stage performance in Kolkata

KK performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was ‘feeling heavy’ after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Sonu Nigam To Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

“KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death.

KK’s Post-Mortem to be conducted today

A senior police officer from Kolkata Police told news agency PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to confirm the exact reason for the death.

KK was only 53 and survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and two sons. May his soul rest in peace.