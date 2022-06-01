New Delhi: An exclusive video accessed by Zee News on Wednesday shows the final moments before the untimely demise of renowned singer KK. In the video, the singer can be seen walking in the lobby of Hotel Grand. Singer KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, for Gurudas College’s fest. He returned to his hotel in Esplanade and collapsed after which he was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm, where he was declared brought dead. He was 53.Also Read - RIP KK: Preliminary Post-Mortem Report Rules Out Unnatural Death, Singer's Last Rites on June 2 in Mumbai | LIVE

The postmortem report, on the other hand, ruled out unnatural death of the singer. The report, however, suggested that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest and he has chronic liver and lung issues. Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Police had registered an unnatural death case over the death of the singer.

“We have started an investigation into singer KK’s death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital,” the police officer said, adding that two persons have been questioned in connection with the case.