Singer KK Dies: Ke K? (KK, who)! Renowned Bengali Singer Rupankar Bagchi, on Tuesday, uploaded a video on his Facebook page criticizing Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)'s singing talents shortly after the latter's last show at Nazrul Manch. In a four-minute video, Bagchi can be heard saying that most of the Bengali (Tollywood) singers can sing better than KK.

"Ami Gaan Shune Ja Bujhlam, KK Theke Amra Sobai Bhalo Gaan Gayi (After listening to KK, what I have understood is that we all (Bengali Singers) sing better than him)," Bagchi said after listening to snippets of KK's live show in Nazrul Mancha.

Also Read - 'Hum Rahe Na...': Smriti Irani's Emotional Tribute to KK Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes | Watch

It is learnt that after watching the last show of KK online from Odisha, Bagchi, a national award-winning singer-songwriter, came live on Facebook, where he made such controversial comments on the singing talent of KK.

“The singers of Kolkata are much better singers than KK. But the people of Bengal do not care for them. They just remain enthralled with Mumbai. But how long will this continue? It is high time to stand by Bengal. Who is this KK? Who is he? The people of Kolkata get so thrilled when KK comes to the city to perform. But they do not show the same enthusiasm for us,” Bagchi said in the live video.

Soon after he came live and the news of KK’s death became public, actress Rupanjan Mitra vehemently protested through a Twitter message.

“Shame on you Rupankar Bagchi. First, get over your narrow-minded attitude and then only you compare yourself with KK. You lost your mind after receiving the national award. First, be a good human being. KK has won our hearts through his singing talent. You have no right to demean him. I am hurt by your statements,” Mitra wrote.

Netizens React To Bagchi’s Irresponsible Comments on KK:

Bengali singer rupankar bagchi made a video saying he is better than KK , still why are so much craze regarding kk among WB youths ? Mann why are these guys so jealous 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G5Py8blFeD — Subham. (@subhsays) May 31, 2022

Karma is vengeful #RupankarBagchi. Remember that. Btw, how many people know you outside Bengal? You are a disgrace to your profession. — RaniLaxmibai (@RaniSengupta) May 31, 2022

Om Shanti KK….and personally I’ll never ever forgive @RupankarBagchi for his remark about KK. These people are sick — Moutan Basu (@BasuMoutan) May 31, 2022