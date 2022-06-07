Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on May 31 after a stage performance in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest. KK’s last song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ from the upcoming film, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, has been released by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, with Match Cut Productions to pay him tribute. Possibly the last film song sung by KK, Dhoop Paani Bahne De has been penned by the maestro Gulzar and set to music by Shantanu Moitra. It is a wonderful song with lyrics that make a plea for Mother Nature to be saved. It is a song that will have audiences humming for the rest of the day. “The song in Sherdil is on the environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals, and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer”, said Gulzar.Also Read - Calcutta High Court Admits PIL Demanding CBI Enquiry In KK's Death

Sherdil features starring Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta in the lead roles. Fans have got emotional after watching the song on loop. An emotional fan wrote, "Requesting who is reading dis tweet Plz stay for a min &go through d link & listen KK's track after his demise Dis could b our tribute #KK U wl remain in our heart forever".

Even the first song was written by Gulzar saab "Chhod aaye hum wo galiyaan" and the last one too "Dhoop pani bahne de"❤️❤️#gulzaarsaab#DhoopPaaniBahneDe #KKforever — Krishna Sagar (@Krishna29081999) June 6, 2022

Talking about the song, Gulzar said: “Srijit has done me a favour in ‘Sherdil’. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in ‘Maachis’, ‘Chhor aaye hum woh galiyan…’

“When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy, but It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.

KK… forever in our hearts!