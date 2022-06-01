New Delhi: Famous singer KK passed away on Tuesday night after he suffered a cardiac arrest while performing live at a college fest in Kolkata. He was rushed to CMRI Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said the sources. The live show was going on at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata for Gurudas College’s fest when he took ill.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

Watch The Video

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told. Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Udit Narayan To Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel following a performance at the concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told PTI. Also Read - ‘Bad News For Music Lovers’: Condolence Messages Pour In As Popular Singer KK Dies

Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, had gone back to his hotel after performing at the concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. At the hotel, KK reportedly fell down the stairs and was rushed to the CMRI Hospital. Doctors at CMRI Hospital said that he was brought dead.

KK made his debut in 1999 with the album “Pal” which was critically acclaimed. His songs like “Pal” and “Yaaron” became massive hits. He has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati languages. He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation.

KK’s popular songs include “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the Tamil song “Apadi Podu”, “Dola Re Dola” from Devdas (2002), “Aankhon Mein Teri” from Om Shanti Om (2007), “Khuda Jane” from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2009), “Piya Aaye Na” from Aashiqui 2 (2013), “India Wale” from Happy New Year (2014) and “Tu Jo Mila” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), among others.

He sort of ruled the charts from the early 2000s till the middle of the next decade as he churned out a wide range of popular songs for films and private albums.

As soon as the news of his death broke, many celebrities expressed grief and shock.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. It is worth mentioning that KK had performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.