KK Senthil Kumar’s Wife, Roohi Passes Away of Multiple Organ Failure, Last Rites in Hyderabad

RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's wife passed away on Thursday due to multiple organ failure. Her funeral will take place at 9 am today.

Hyderabad: Cinematographer Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi passed away on Thursday in Hyderabad. She was admitted to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad due to multiple health complications. On Thursday evening, she breathed her last and succumbed to multiple organ failure. The news of her death has left the industry shocked and in dismay.

Senthil, who is an acclaimed cinematographer, has been on a break from his professional commitments to be with his wife lately. He was assisting her with her illness and has taken time off work. Roohi’s last rites are scheduled to take place on Friday at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad at 9 am.

The news was confirmed by the official Instagram handle of Roohit where a photo of her was uploaded along with a long post explaining that the Yoga professional was not among us anymore. “You filled our hearts with love. You brought light and joy into so many of our lives. Can’t fathom that you are no more with us. While you left us in body, your spirit will always be with each and every soul you touched. We wish you a peaceful journey to your heavenly abode. Love you, Ruhee (sic),” said the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andhroohi (@roohiyogi)

Roohi was a celebrated name in the health and wellness community. She had also reportedly collaborated with Anushka Shetty on projects. Roohi and Senthil got married in the year 2009. The duo was known for being private with their relationship and family affairs. Her death has left a great void in the industry and the lives of her family and friends. It will take time for everyone to move on from here. Our condolences to Senthil and his family. May he get the strength to deal with this pain!

