Tribute to Singer KK: The untimely demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has left the nation in shock as he was everyone’s favorite. Be it peppy party numbers to heartwarming romantic songs, KK has gifted his fans with great music and moments. Every ’90s kid has grown up listening to him, and would still dance their heart out, or reminisce about the good times they’ve had with the late singer’s tracks. After his tragic death in Kolkata after the live stage performance, many have blamed the authority for mismanagement. More than 200 fans flocked to the Nandan theatre to pay homage to KK on Sunday. Out of these, 100 were guitarists and the other 100 were singers, who together sang KK’s hit song Pal. Also Read - Calcutta High Court Admits PIL Demanding CBI Enquiry In KK's Death

100 Guitars, 100 Vocals Sing ‘Pal’ And Feel The Same Emotion

The video shared on Facebook will definitely give you goosebumps. It was the end of an era for Bollywood, as the iconic KK passed away on May 31. He was 53. The tribute video has gone viral on social media sites, leaving all emotional. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam too shared the video on his page and wrote, “How beautiful.. I am choking. 🙏🙏”. Also Read - KK's Last Song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' From Sherdil is Out And Fans Can’t Stop Their Tears - Watch

Watch Kolkata fans paying tribute to KK



Also Read - High Antacids Found In KK's Body Is An Alert For Many!

The video has made everyone emotional and has crossed over 135K views on Facebook.

KK had a long and successful career in Hindi music with Pal among his first and biggest successes. It was part of his album of the same name, released in 1999, and is regarded by many to be his signature song. He will be missed forever!