As the fever of Indian Premier League (IPL) has already caught up with the viewers, actor Shah Rukh Khan just amped up their excitement as the actor was spotted on the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Twitterati has flooded the micro-blogging site with pictures and videos of SRK.

In the photos, Shah Rukh can be seen sporting a long hair look with a red bandana tied on his head. He is accompanied by his son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan.

One user tweeted, "King Khan in the house and he looks absolutely smashingFireFireFirePurple heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #RRvsKKR #ShahRukhKhan."

Another wrote, “King Khan and Aryan Khan during the #RRvsKKR match today Purple heart #ShahRukhKhan.”

“We can’t see @iamsrk’s smile behind the mask, but the clapping hands express that our Baadshah is happy! #ShahRukhKhan #RRvsKKR #Dream11IPL”, one more user tweeted.

Check Out the Tweets Here:

Some more HQ pictures of #ShahRukhKhan from the #KKRvsRR match. His happiness is evident even through the mask, as #KKR is on the verge of victory! #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/QInspR50Vt — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

#ShahRukhKhan is the big brand of IPL cricket Mega star are coming on big screen new look with big hair #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/CBTgqHVPKl — shabbir Khan 🇮🇳 (@shabbir44276586) September 30, 2020



Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that SRK will be seen on Dubai stands. He said, “I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game.”