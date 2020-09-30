As the fever of Indian Premier League (IPL) has already caught up with the viewers, actor Shah Rukh Khan just amped up their excitement as the actor was spotted on the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Twitterati has flooded the micro-blogging site with pictures and videos of SRK. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs KKR, Match 12: Knights Zoom to No 2; Rahul, Rabada Retain Orange, Purple Caps Respectively
In the photos, Shah Rukh can be seen sporting a long hair look with a red bandana tied on his head. He is accompanied by his son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan.
One user tweeted, "King Khan in the house and he looks absolutely smashingFireFireFirePurple heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #RRvsKKR #ShahRukhKhan."
Another wrote, “King Khan and Aryan Khan during the #RRvsKKR match today Purple heart #ShahRukhKhan.”
“We can’t see @iamsrk’s smile behind the mask, but the clapping hands express that our Baadshah is happy! #ShahRukhKhan #RRvsKKR #Dream11IPL”, one more user tweeted.
Check Out the Tweets Here:
Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that SRK will be seen on Dubai stands. He said, “I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game.”