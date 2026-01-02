KKR’s Mustafizur Rahman signing sparks political firestorm, Shah Rukh Khan faces heat over controversial pick

A major controversy has erupted around the IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore at the recent auction. What began as a sporting decision has now turned into a heated political and religious debate, with several leaders questioning the move and linking it to ongoing tensions in Bangladesh.

The issue gained traction after political leaders and religious figures raised objections to the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Indian Premier League, citing reports of violence against minorities in the neighbouring country. Since KKR is co-owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, the criticism has also been directed at him personally.

Why is KKR’s decision being questioned?

Shiv Sena (UBT) was among the first political parties to react strongly. Party spokesperson Anand Dubey said the matter goes beyond cricket and touches national sentiment. He warned that allowing the player to participate would not be acceptable and hinted at protests if the decision is not reconsidered.

According to Dubey, “If Shah Rukh Khan removes him from the team, we will respect him. But if money earned from this is used against our country, we will not stay silent.”

The statement triggered widespread debate across political and social circles.

Political voices join the debate

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, while condemning violence against minorities in Bangladesh, questioned the selective outrage. He pointed out that India has played matches against Pakistan in the past despite political tensions.

“If we can play cricket with Pakistan, why is this being made such a big issue now?” he asked, adding that sports should not be mixed with politics.

On the other hand, several Hindu religious leaders strongly opposed KKR’s decision. Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya called the move “shameful” and accused Shah Rukh Khan of ignoring the suffering of Hindus in Bangladesh. Another religious leader, Devkinandan Thakur, went a step further and demanded that the Rs 9.2 crore paid to the cricketer be donated to victims of violence.

Political reactions deepen the divide

BJP leader Sangeet Som also weighed in, calling the move “anti-national” and accusing Bollywood celebrities of putting profit over patriotism. His comments sparked further debate online, with many calling for restraint and others supporting his stand.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling party in West Bengal urged calm. Minister Ujjal Biswas said that sports and politics should not be mixed and reminded critics that player selection is governed by IPL and BCCI rules.

What lies ahead?

As the IPL season approaches, the controversy shows no signs of dying down. With threats of protests and strong counter-reactions, the spotlight remains firmly on KKR and its star co-owner.

Whether the storm settles or escalates further remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: this IPL season has already become about much more than just cricket.