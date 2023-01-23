KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding: Couple Dances to ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, Watch Video

Home

KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul will tie the knot today, January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala farmhouse. The stage is set for this year’s most awaited weddings. Shutterbugs and media people from across India are giving us updates from outside the venue. Even though Athiya and Rahul have been very secretive about their big day, some of the pictures and videos from the grand wedding went viral on social media in no time.

Athiya and KL Rahul are head over heels in love with each other as the couple danced to the hit songs ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Zingaat’. A video has been shared by one of the paps where Rahul can be seen enjoying the atmosphere as he also takes a little downtime from the dancing surrounded by a sea of guests.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to tie the nuptial knot around 4 pm on Monday. They had a sangeet ceremony on Sunday which was attended by their family members and members of the film fraternity.

Yesterday, Suniel Shetty himself came out of his car and interacted with the paparazzi about the wedding. He told paps that he will bring kids outside for photos. “Arahe hain… Kal leke atta huin mai unko… bacho ko (Athiya and KL Rahul). Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you. We’ll come… please just take care.”

Both Athiya and Rahul have their roots in Karnataka. While Rahul was born in the state capital Bengaluru, Athiya was born in Mumbai and is of Tulu descent with her father, Bollywood’s very own Anna, Suniel Shetty belongs to Mangalore.