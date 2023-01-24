Home

KL Rahul Kisses Athiya Shetty, Couple’s PDA Moments From Post-Wedding Party Goes Viral, Check

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's candid PDA moments from post-wedding party are breaking the internet. - See Pics

KL Rahul Kisses Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s dreamy wedding was witnessed by their family, friends and followers. Netizens poured in their heartfelt wishes for the power couple as they tied the knot on January 23, 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The Dharavi Bank actor and his son Ahaan distributed sweets among paps post the wedding. Now, some mushy and cute pictures from the party are breaking the internet. In some candid moments post wedding, Athiya and Rahul’s PDA moments are looking adorable. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula also got a kiss from her ex-Rohan Thakkar.

In some viral pictures Athiya, Rahul, Anushula and Rohan can be seen in some goofy poses. The gang looked happy in the fun photos post wedding. While Athiya got peck on her cheeks from both Rahula and Anshula. Rohan took a moment to plant a kiss on Anshula’s cheek in one of the pics. Athiya wore an old-rose pink lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna for her wedding. She donned a red sharara with floral detailing for the after party. Rahul looked dashing in his all-white colour palate.

Suniel Shetty had recently revealed that Rahul and Athiya’s reception will be held post IPL 2023.

For more updates on KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding celebration, check out this space at India.com.