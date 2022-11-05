KL Rahul Shares Mushy Pics With Girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Her Birthday, Calls Her Joker in Post – Check

KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty on her 30th birthday with some mushy pictures on his Instagram account, Check the birthday girl's romantic reply!

Athiya Shetty’s 30th Birthday: Athiya Shetty turned a year older on November 5, 2022, and wishes are pouring from all corners. The Bollywood actor who made her acting debut in 2015 with Sooraj Pancholi, received the cutest wish from cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. The two have always made waves with their romantic relationship. Their romantic and goofy pictures received immense love from fans and friends alike. KL Rahul has shared some mushy pictures with Athiya Shetty on Instagram to wish her on her birthday. “Happy birthday to my 🤡 you make everything better,” wished the cricketer. In the pictures, the Mubarakan actor wore a cute red sweater along with blue jeans, the cricketer opted for all-black casual wear. In the first picture, the cricketer cannot get enough of his ladylove. The adorable duo got goofy in the second picture with funky and vibrant shades. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty exuded love and light in the last picture.

KL RAHUL’S WISHES FOR ATHIYA SHETTY ON HER BIRTHDAY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Athiya Shetty quickly responded to BF KL Rahul’s birthday wish and wrote, “Love you❤️.” The comment received several likes and replies from their fans. Several users called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’ in the comment section. The pictures went viral in no time and fans showered immense love on the post. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s fans wishes the actor and poured blessing on the couple.

SUNIEL SHETTY WISHES DAUGHTER ATHIYA ON BIRTHDAY

Suniel Shetty also dropped an aww-dorable wish for his daughter Athiya on her 30th birthday. In an unseen picture from a grand festivity, the father-daughter duo flashed smiles. He captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday my LIFE 🖤@athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat.”

Suniel Shetty’s Birthday Post For Athiya Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Athiya quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Love You.” Netizens poured immense admiration for the father-daughter duo in the comment section. Sonu Sood wrote, “Happy birthday @athiyashetty Have a fab year ahead. 🤗.” Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished her, “Happyyy Birthday @athiyashetty ❤️🤗🎉🎉🤗.” Others like Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh and others also reacted on the post.

Happy Birthday, Athiya Shetty!