Who is Nishant Singh Malkhani? After his entry in Bigg Boss 14, fans are searching the name of this contestant. Here's a brief on the popular TV star Nishant Singh Malkani.

Nishant Singh Malkhani is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14 but as of now he got rejected by the Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Nishant Singh Malkhani is a TV actor who has worked in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Nishant Singh Malkhani made his debut with Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum

Nishant Singh Malkhani was also seen in Sasural Genda Phool

Nishant Singh Malkhani worked in Ram Milaye Jodi



Nishant Singh Malkhani is famous for his dapper looks. He has worked for movies like Horror Story, Cute Kameena and Bezubaan Ishq. Nishant ventured into the digital space with Ragini MMS: Returns. He wants to make his presence felt like a good actor.

We wish Nishant Singh Malkhani all the best for his journey in Bigg Boss 14.