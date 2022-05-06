Koffee With Karan 7 With Pushpa Actors: Karan Johar’s much anticipated new season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan is likely to host Tollywood sensations Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana this time. According to a Pinkvilla report the Pushpa: The Rise lead pair will be part of the Koffee With Karan 7. It’s being speculated that host Karan plans to bring many more celebs on his show to be streamed exclusively on OTT for the seventh season. Check out this post by the filmmaker making the grand announcement:Also Read - Video: Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Spotted At Same Set But Not Together, Fans Wonder What's Cooking

Pushpa Stars to Grace KWK Season 7!

According to Pinkvilla sources, “The team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Rashmika for the show and they are super excited about it. Considering the Pan-India reach of Allu Arjun, it will be one of the most exciting episodes where both the celebrities will bare their deepest secrets, discuss movies, and more on the Koffee couch.” Allegedly certain reports claim that a few big South Indian celebs are likely to be part of the show as well. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Attends Eid Bash in Stunning Black Kashmiri Embroidered Kurta and Dhoti Pants| See Photos

Ranveer-Alia Likely to be First Guests!

Earlier a Pinkvilla report had alleged that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh would be the guest pair on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Since, Alia and Ranveer are the lead pair in Karan’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, hence, the chat show could be an interesting way to kick-off the film promotions. Few days ago, the chat show host shared a picture with his on-screen Rocky and Rani on his Instagram handle. Check out this post by the filmmaker:

Karan Johar Has a Star-Studded Year!

Apparently Karan has wrapped up Ranveer-Alia starrer Rocky Aur…,’ co-starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The celeb talk show host is also geared up for his star studded magnum opus Takht. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in stellar roles. The filmmaker is also launching actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Maheep Kapoor in Bedhadak produced by Dharma Productions.

